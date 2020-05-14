Left Menu
Development News Edition

US says Chinese hackers might be targeting virus researchers

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 00:15 IST
US says Chinese hackers might be targeting virus researchers
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Organizations conducting research into COVID-19 may be targeted by computer hackers linked to the Chinese government, according to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. Neither agency cited any specific examples Wednesday, but they warned that institutions and companies involved in work on vaccines, treatments, and testing for the novel coronavirus should take additional security measures to protect data and be aware of the potential threat.

"China's efforts to target these sectors pose a significant threat to our nation's response to COVID-19," said a statement from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. "This announcement is intended to raise awareness for research institutions and the American public and provide resources and guidance for those who may be targeted." It comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries over the source of the outbreak and Trump administration complaints that China did not adequately alert the world to the danger posed by the new coronavirus. The warning also echoes long-standing U.S. complaints that China has engaged in the wholesale theft of technology and trade secrets to build its economy.

Institutions that have received media attention for their efforts related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, should assume that they would be targeted and should take precautions, the Department of Justice said. "The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options," it said.

The FBI and the cybersecurity agency said they were issuing the alert to raise public awareness of the potential threat and said additional technical details would be released in the coming days. China has defended its response to the virus, and Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied the government was involved in any attempt to steal virus-related data on Monday after some media reported on the warning in advance.

"We are leading the world in COVID-19 treatment and vaccine research," Zhao told reporters. "It is immoral to target China with rumors and slanders in the absence of any evidence.".

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

HOLD-Golf-Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined

PGA Tour players living outside the U.S. must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are due to restart next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour said on Wednesday.The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return...

Yemen's PM says the key to restoring peace is to end the armed militia rebellion

Yemens Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said on Wednesday the key to restoring peace in Yemen is to restore the country and its institutions and to end the armed militia rebellion, according to a statement from his office.The separatist Sout...

North Delhi mayor inspects Hindu Rao Hospital

North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh on Wednesday inspected the Hindu Rao Hospital, where 10 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 till dateThe North Delhi Municipal Corporation issued a statement saying the mayor took stock of the ...

COVID-19: Bihar reports 7th death; 20-day-old boy among 74 fresh cases

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus increased to seven in Bihar on Wednesday after a 56-year-old woman died of the disease, while 74 people, including a 20-day-old boy, tested COVID-19 positive, taking the states tally to 953, an of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020