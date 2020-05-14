First 29 teams invited to ESL One Birmingham

ESL One Birmingham has issued invitations to 29 teams for its upcoming regional online events, with one more invited team and six qualifiers due to join the $335,000 tournament. The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers will now hold four separate online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. ESL tweeted out a link to the latest invitation list on Wednesday. Dates for the regional events have yet to be announced, though the competition will be sometime in May and June, according to ESL.

The largest region will be Europe/CIS, with 16 teams competing for a total of $200,000. Teams will be divided into two groups of eight for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two teams in each group will move into the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will advance to the playoffs' lower bracket.

The Europe/CIS invitation list consists of: Team Secret, OG, Team Liquid, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Alliance, Natus Vincere, VP.Prodigy, Gambit Esports, Team Spirit, HellRaisers, Vikin.gg, Cyber Legacy and FlyToMoon. One more team will be invited, and two qualifiers will round out the field. The China region will have eight teams vying for a $55,000 prize pool. Two four-team groups will play a round robin of best-of-three matches, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the double-elimination playoffs.

The China invitees are: Invictus Gaming, Team Aster, Sparking Arrow Gaming, Royal Never Give Up, EHOME and PSG.LGD. Two qualifiers will join the main bracket. The American and Southeast Asian brackets will each feature six teams competing for a total of $40,000 in each region. Both regions will hold a single round robin with all six teams playing best-of-three matches. The top two teams will make the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will be slotted into the playoffs' lower bracket.

The invited teams for North America/South America are: Evil Geniuses, business associates, CR4ZY, Quincy Crew and beastcoast. One qualifier will complete the group. The Southeast Asia invitees are: Fnatic, TNC Predator, Geek Fam and Team Adroit. BOOM Esports was awarded a place for winning the ESL SEA Championship last month, and another qualifying team will be added.

In all regions, playoff matches will be best-of-three before a best-of-five final. --Field Level Media