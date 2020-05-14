Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:27 IST
Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of the second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Korea and China aroused concern, sending global stock markets lower, as more countries begin to re-open their economies.

Safe-haven 10-year German bond yields fell 1 basis point to -0.54%. Italian 10-year bond yields were unchanged at 1.81% after falling to a near 10-day low at 1.79% earlier in the session. "Swings in risk appetite after yesterday's Mr. Powell's cautious tones and more in general related to the developments of lockdown measures will remain an important driver," UniCredit's analysts told clients, citing a light data calendar on Thursday. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of the worst recession since World War Two on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank released its latest economic bulletin, where it reiterated the message that it stands ready to do everything necessary to support the euro area during the coronavirus crisis. It said it is fully prepared to increase the size of its emergency bond purchases and adjust their composition by as much as necessary and for as long as needed. Germany's constitutional court last week gave the ECB three months to explain the proportionality of its bond purchases or risk losing Germany's Bundesbank as a participant in the program.

Analysts are also expecting the release of the tax intake forecast of the German government's tax experts. Germany's federal and state governments are likely to get about 100 billion euros less in tax revenues this year than previously estimated and the deficit is likely to reach 300 billion euros by 2024, the newspaper Bild reported on Monday.

No increase in taxes or contributions are being planned to finance the costs of dealing with the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. Merkel also said that Germany would act wisely in response to the court ruling against the ECB's flagship stimulus program and would use the decision as an impetus to drive closer eurozone economic policy coordination.

ECB policymaker Luis de Guindos is also scheduled to speak later in the session and is expected to reiterate the message that the ECB is ready to provide more stimulus if necessary. In the primary market, Ireland sold 1.5 billion euros of nine and 30-year bonds in an auction on Thursday.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Govt announces free foodgrain to migrants, concessional credit to farmers

The government on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package of free foodgrains for migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors as part of the second tranche of fiscal stimulus to heal an...

Singapore Airlines posts first annual loss on fuel hedges, virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported its first-ever annual loss, citing poor fuel hedging bets and the collapse in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic, and said the timing of any recovery was uncertain. The airline, a bellwethe...

Hungary could end emergency powers in late June -PM aide

Hungarys government could retract the emergency powers obtained to fight the coronavirus in late June, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday. In March, Orban secured an open...

Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Movie-goers in Dubai frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in cinema created on the roof of one of the worlds largest shopping ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020