Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN won't vote electronically in Security Council election

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 16-05-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 01:32 IST
UN won't vote electronically in Security Council election

The UN General Assembly will cast ballots in-person for five new non-permanent Security Council seats, its president said Thursday, effectively ruling out electronic voting despite the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to UN members obtained by AFP, President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said that voting members would be "invited to visit the venue at the designated time slot communicated to them in advance" in order to cast their ballot.

Mexico and India are guaranteed a spot on the Council as the only countries in the running to represent Latin America and Asia respectively. Ireland, Norway and Canada will compete among themselves for two more seats. Meanwhile Kenya and Djibouti will vie for the only spot reserved for Africa.

The vote is planned for June 17, but the letter seen Thursday referenced only the month of June, meaning a change of date could be possible depending on circumstances. According to the letter, the 193 General Assembly members will vote "by secret ballot without a plenary meeting." Although no location was given, the vote is likely to be held at UN headquarters.

In normal times, the annual vote to elect five of the body's 10 non-permanent members takes place like clockwork during a well-oiled ceremony, with states placing their secret vote into a ballot box in the General Assembly's main hall. In recent weeks, General Assembly members have expressed concern that their secret ballot might be revealed or that electronic fraud could take place, a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP.

With the stakes high, competing countries have gone to great lengths to win votes. In 2018, Ireland curried favor with invitations to a concert by Irish rockers U2.

The Globe and Mail recently reported that Canada had hoped to similarly sway states with a March concert in Brooklyn by Celine Dion. (AFP) PMS PMS

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

'Lot of work to do' on EU's COVID recovery fund -official

There is still a lot of work to do on the European Unions planned coronavirus recovery fund, a senior EU official said on Friday, highlighting rifts in the bloc over the scale and scope of financing needed to jumpstart the damaged economy. ...

Biden campaign eyes expanded 'battleground' map in race against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in Novembers election, with President Donald Trumps coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive. There wil...

In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopen

Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shaped by political divisions across the United State...

Iran may use military against locusts threatening crops

Iran may use its military for a second year to help fight locusts that have invaded the south of the country, and Agricultural Ministry official was quoted as saying on Friday, as the swarms threaten to destroy crops worth more than 7 billi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020