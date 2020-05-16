Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran news agency warns U.S. of any move on fuel shipment to Venezuela

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 04:15 IST
Iran news agency warns U.S. of any move on fuel shipment to Venezuela

An Iranian news agency close to the elite Revolutionary Guards said that there would be repercussions if the United States acts "just like pirates" against an Iranian fuel shipment to Venezuela.

A senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters on Thursday the United States was considering measures it could take in response to Iran’s shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela. The oil sectors of Iran and Venezuela - members of OPEC that both are deeply at odds with the United States - are under tough U.S. sanctions. The Trump administration official declined to specify the measures being weighed but said options would be presented to Trump.

"If the United States, just like pirates, intends to create insecurity on international waterways, it would be taking a dangerous risk and that will certainly not go without repercussion," the Nour news agency said early on Saturday. At least one tanker carrying fuel loaded at an Iranian port has set sail for Venezuela, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon on Wednesday, which could help ease an acute scarcity of gasoline in the South American country.

The Iran-flagged medium tanker Clavel earlier on Wednesday passed the Suez Canal after loading fuel at the end of March at Iran's Bandar Abbas port, according to the data. "News received from informed sources indicate that the U.S. Navy has sent four warships and a Boeing P-8 Poseidon from the VP-26 squadron to the Caribbean region," Nour said.

Venezuela is in desperate need of gasoline and other refined fuel products to keep the country functioning amid an economic collapse that has occurred under socialist President Nicolas Maduro. It produces crude oil but its infrastructure has been crippled during the economic crisis. A Venezuelan official said last month that Venezuela had received refining materials via plane from Iran to help it start a unit at the 310,000 barrels-per-day Cardon refinery, which is necessary to produce gasoline.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Pistons G Brown recuperating from thumb surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown said Friday that he will be recovered from thumb surgery and ready to play if the NBA season resumes. Brown told reporters on a video conference call that he underwent surgery in late April to repair the ul...

UK researchers test dogs' ability to sniff out COVID-19

Dogs ability to sniff out whether people are infected with COVID-19 will be put to the test by British researchers, in a bid to develop a fast, non-invasive means of detecting the disease. Britains government said on Saturday it had given 5...

Puerto Rico approves new civil code, sparking fears over LGBT+ rights

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, May 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lawmakers in Puerto Rico this week approved a new set of civil laws that enshrine rights for LGBT people, even as opponents say gaps in the code could fuel discrimination towar...

Deadly Rio police raid brings crowds into streets of quarantined favela

A deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro on Friday morning drew crowds into the streets of a neighborhood under quarantine, provoking criticism from residents and activists.According to a Reuters witness and media reports, heavily armed Rio p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020