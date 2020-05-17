Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Europe sees two deaths, multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in children

A new life-threatening inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 has affected 230 children in Europe and killed two so far this year, a regional health body said on Friday, as medics worldwide were told to be on alert. The Swedish-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a risk report that two children had succumbed to the condition: one in Britain and one in France. Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in France after decades on the run

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who is accused of funding militias that massacred about 800,000 people, was arrested on Saturday near Paris after 26 years on the run, the French justice ministry said. The 84-year-old, who is Rwanda's most-wanted man and had a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head, was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, according to the ministry. France says coronavirus death toll rises to 27,625

French health authorities reported 96 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, as the country eases from a two month lockdown. In a statement, the health ministry said the figure had fallen slightly from 104 fatalities on Friday. This brings France's total to 27,625, the fourth-highest tally in the world, after the United States, Britain, and Italy, and just ahead of Spain. Trump says he is considering restoring some funding to WHO, no decision made

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organization, including one in which Washington would pay about 10% of its former level. In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that U.S. funding for the global health agency remained frozen. Polish archbishop refers child abuse negligence case to Vatican

The Polish Catholic Church's most senior archbishop notified the Vatican on Saturday of a Polish bishop accused of shielding priests known to have sexually abused children. The referral, unprecedented in the deeply religious country, will test procedures introduced by the Vatican last year to hold to account bishops accused of turning a blind eye to child sex abuse. The Vatican is now expected to assign an investigator to the case. British police arrest 19 at London protest against social distancing

London police arrested 19 people on Saturday for deliberately breaking social distancing guidelines in protest against the rules, on the first weekend since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a slight loosening of England's lockdown. The Metropolitan Police said that a group in central London's Hyde Park had been protesting about the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had failed to comply with repeated requests to disperse. Police use tear gas on Polish protestors demanding businesses reopen

Police in Warsaw used tear gas on Saturday against protestors demanding the government act faster to allow businesses to reopen following a coronavirus shutdown. Hundreds of protestors gathered in Warsaw's Old Town in the early afternoon, carrying signs saying "Work and bread" and "It will be normal again." Italy looks to reopen borders next month as lockdown measures ease

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined a further loosening of movement restrictions on Saturday, including opening borders to travellers from Europe from next month to unwind one of the world's most rigid coronavirus lockdowns. With shops as well as bars and restaurants due to reopen from Monday, the government has also announced that people will no longer have to justify travel within their own region and will be able to meet friends as well as family. Spain plans last emergency decree extension as protests break out

Spain's government will seek to extend its coronavirus state of emergency one last time until late June, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday as anti-government protests broke out around the hard-hit country. "The path that we are taking is the only one possible," Sanchez told a news conference, saying he would ask parliament for an extension of about a month until the end of June when most of the nation should be returning to normality. Iran news agency warns U.S. against any move on fuel shipment to Venezuela

An Iranian news agency close to the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday there would be repercussions if the United States acted "just like pirates" against an Iranian fuel shipment to Venezuela. A senior official in President Donald Trump's administration told Reuters on Thursday the United States was considering measures it could take in response to Iran's shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela.