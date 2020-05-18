Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urges international cooperation on virus

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:05 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urges international cooperation on virus
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said countries need to work together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic

In a video address to the annual World Health Assembly, Merkel said, "No country can solve this problem alone." She backed the World Health Organisation's efforts to combat the outbreak but added that countries should "work to improve procedures" at the global body and ensure its funding is sustainable

Merkel made no direct reference to US President Donald Trump's decision to cut funding for WHO over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Online child sex abuse rises with COVID-19 lockdowns -Europol

Online sex abuse of children in the European Union has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of EU law enforcement agency Europol said on Monday, warning that more cases could emerge when schools reopen as teachers monitoring res...

Soccer-Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow small group sessions to begin. The league held a conference call for all 20 clubs on Monday where the move was given unanimous backing.It is the first step in t...

China hits Australia with barley tariff in latest blow to relations

China added to tensions with Australia on Monday by announcing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5 on Australian barley imports from May 19, which is expected to all but halt a billion-dollar trade between them. Chinas Minis...

Rugby-Japan's most capped player Ono retires

Lock Hitoshi Ono, the most capped Japan international of all time with 98 caps, will retire from rugby at the age of 42, his team Toshiba Brave Lupus said on Monday. Ono, who was part of Eddie Jones Japan side that historically beat South A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020