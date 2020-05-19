Air India to bring 169 nationals from Dhaka

Left Menu
As many as 169 stranded nationals, including 119 female students, from Dhaka, Bangladesh, are expected to arrive in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon in a special repatriation flight of Air India, under the Government of India's 'Vande Bharat' Mission.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:37 IST
Fourth Air India flight under phase2 of Vande Bharat Mission takes off from Dhaka on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 169 stranded nationals, including 119 female students, from Dhaka, Bangladesh, are expected to arrive in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon in a special repatriation flight of Air India, under the Government of India's 'Vande Bharat' Mission. The Air India special flight will depart from Dhaka soon and is expected to touch down in Srinagar today afternoon.

"We thank our principal and the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh for taking our responsibility and helping us during this crucial time. They also made sure that we are doing fine and provided us food," said a student travelling in the Air India flight. "We thank the authorities in Bangladesh as well as India to get us back home," another student added.

"The 4th @airindiain flight to #Srinagar from #Dhaka under #VandeBharatMission has taken-off. 167 students & 2 senior citizens are on their way home," the Indian Embassy said in a tweet. The phased evacuation is being done under the Vande Bharat Mission, the second phase of which started from May 16.

In order to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals in Oman, the Indian government has decided to operate more special flights to Bangalore, Calicut, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, and Gaya on May 20, 21, 22 and 23. Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, are expected to be operated to bring back stranded Indians from 40 countries.

Meanwhile, more countries have been added in the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Now, stranded and distressed Indians from Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt and Sri Lanka will also be able to return on special flights, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)

