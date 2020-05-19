Left Menu
Development News Edition

Albania arrests 24 in alleged human trafficking ring

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:59 IST
Albania arrests 24 in alleged human trafficking ring
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Albanian police have arrested 24 people involved in an alleged criminal organization who produced false documents to illegally smuggle people into the United States, Canada and Britain. A statement Tuesday said a joint operation with the U.S. embassy's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) arrested two dozen Albanians on Monday and charged them with illegal people smuggling, producing false documents and belonging to a criminal group.

The operation was initiated by the DSS a year ago after a false U.S. passport was seized. The investigation discovered how an international criminal organization facilitated illegal border crossings and produced false documents like ID cards, passports, driving licenses and health insurance cards. The group used travel and tourism agencies, securing travel tickets, bus transport and accommodation mainly in Italy and Germany for people in Albania, Kosovo, or other countries aiming to illegally cross into the U.S., Canada and Britain.

During the last year, 12 other people were arrested in different European countries using or possessing false documents. On Monday some 300 Albanian police officers made the arrests in raids in Tirana, the capital, and some other cities.

Albania and Kosovo are among the poorest countries in Europe and many citizens try to go to richer countries for better economic prospects.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Two Bangladeshis arrested in Sikkim

Two Bangladeshis were arrested on charges of illegally staying in Sikkim for months, the Foreigners Registration office said on Tuesday. Suman Majumdar, 21, has been arrested from a locality in Pakyong police station area, while Md Matiur R...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains on EU recovery-fund plan, oil climbs

The euro and European government debt rallied on Tuesday, lifted by a Franco-German proposal to fund grants for regions hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, while oil rose on growing demand as countries eased business lockdowns. A gauge...

UP Cong chief dragged while on dharna over buses for migrants; FIR against him, Priyanka Gandhi's Secretary in Lucknow

An FIR has been registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadras personal secretary Sandeep Singh and partys Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in Hazratganj Police station of Lucknow on Tuesday, police said. Earlier i...

Karnataka Congress to hold "symbolic protest" tomorrow against state govt

Bengaluru, May 19 PTI Karnataka Congress will hold a symbolic protest against the BJP government on Wednesday against amending of the APMC act, proposed nominations to gram panchayats by postponing elections and plans to amend labour laws, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020