BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson discontinuing talc-based Johnson’s baby powder in U.S. and Canada

Johnson & Johnson: * Says discontinuing talc-based Johnson’s baby powder in U.S. and Canada

* Says demand for talc-based Johnson’s baby powder in North America has been declining * Says decline in demand for talc-based baby powder due to changes in consumer habits, "misinformation around the safety of the product"

* Says remains steadfastly confident in the safety of talc-based Johnson's baby powder