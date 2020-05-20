BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson discontinuing talc-based Johnson’s baby powder in U.S. and Canada

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson discontinuing talc-based Johnson’s baby powder in U.S. and CanadaReuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 02:15 IST
Johnson & Johnson: * Says discontinuing talc-based Johnson’s baby powder in U.S. and Canada
* Says demand for talc-based Johnson’s baby powder in North America has been declining * Says decline in demand for talc-based baby powder due to changes in consumer habits, "misinformation around the safety of the product"
* Says remains steadfastly confident in the safety of talc-based Johnson’s baby powder Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
