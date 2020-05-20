'Unreasonable' to say China is vying for global leadership through virus aid - CPPCC

'Unreasonable' to say China is vying for global leadership through virus aid - CPPCCReuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:23 IST
It is unreasonable and narrow-minded to say China is vying for global leadership by giving virus assistance to other countries, a top government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Guo Weimin, the spokesman for the high-profile but largely ceremonial CPPCC advisory body, made the comments at a press conference ahead of the country's annual meeting of its legislature.
