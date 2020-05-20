Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:07 IST
Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission to protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Foreign Office claimed that “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" by the Indian forces in the Nikial Sector on Tuesday caused serious injuries to three Pakistani civilians.

The Indian forces "along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” it alleged. The FO claimed that in 2020, India has so far committed 1,101 ceasefire violations.

It said that the Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cummins accepts risk of using saliva but says cricket need alternate option to shine ball

Australias premier fast bowler Pat Cummins while accepting the health risk associated with the usage of saliva urged games custodians to come out with an alternate option to strike a balance between bat and ball. Cummins said applying sweat...

Rahul to jointly launch Kisan Nyay scheme in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhs new Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, which will be launched on Thursday, will benefit 19 lakh farmers and help increase the area under cultivation, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. He said the aim of the scheme is to help fa...

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 profit jumps two-folds to Rs 98.63 cr

JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 98.63 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 2020, helped by cost reductions. The company had posted a profit of Rs 39.38 crore in January...

PMVVY rate of return reduced to 7.4 pc, scheme extended till Mar 2023

The government on Wednesday fixed the annual rate of return for Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana PMVVY, a social security scheme for senior citizens, at 7.4 per cent for 2020-21, down from 8 per cent in the previous fiscal, as it extended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020