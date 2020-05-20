Google Cloud secures U.S. defense department contract

Google Cloud secures U.S. defense department contractReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:38 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud said on Wednesday it has secured a deal with the United States Department of Defense to help detect and respond to cyber threats. The deal allows the Defense Innovation Unit to run applications across platforms including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure while being managed through the Google Cloud Console, the company said.
The contract may be in seven figures, online news site Axios reported citing a reply from the company. Google had earlier made a bid for a $10 billion cloud computing contract with the defense department, which was ultimately awarded to Microsoft Corp.
- READ MORE ON:
- Google Cloud
- Alphabet Inc
- Amazon
- Axios
- Microsoft Corp
ALSO READ
Amazon worker at New York warehouse dies of COVID-19
Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List' picked up by Amazon
Brazil's Bolsonaro readies troops to fight Amazon rainforest destruction
As deaths mount in Brazil's Amazon, official COVID-19 toll under scrutiny
COVID-19: Amazon to deliver essential items in containment zones in Mumbai