Air India flight departs from Riyadh with 152 Indians

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:40 IST
The Indian government launched the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7.. Image Credit: ANI

An Air India flight from Riyadh under Vande Bharat Mission on Wednesday left for Kerala's Kannur with 152 Indians. The flight departed from King Khalid International Airport. The passengers on board include seven infants, the Indian embassy here tweeted.

"Air India Flight AI 1912 from Riyadh bound for Kannur has departed with 152 passengers on board including 7 infants," the embassy tweeted. The Indian government launched the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 and the second phase was started on May 16.

On Tuesday, Air India and Air India Express' 11 flights evacuated 1,912 citizens from Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka, Manila, Dammam, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Jakarta. Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights including feeder flights are expected to be operated to bring back stranded Indians from 40 countries. (ANI)

