Left Menu
Development News Edition

FURIA sweep MIBR in DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 05:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 05:18 IST
FURIA sweep MIBR in DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

Behind big efforts from Yuri "yuurih" Santos and Henrique "HEN1" Teles, FURIA Esports downed MIBR 2-0 on Wednesday in the opening match for each team at the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which kicked off Tuesday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides are divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started Tuesday and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7. In North American Group A action on Wednesday, FURIA prevailed 16-11 on Vertigo and 16-12 on Train.

yuurih amassed 46 kills and a plus-14 kill-death differential. HEN1 had a series-high plus-15 kill-death differential and wound up with 45 kills. Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo was the leader for MIBR, recording 46 kills and a plus-8 kill-death differential.

Group A action continues through the rest of the week with four matches: Thursday

Team Liquid vs. FURIA Esports Friday

MIBR vs. Chaos Esports Club Saturday

Team Liquid vs. MIBR Sunday

FURIA Esports vs. Chaos Esports Club Group B play runs from Monday through May 30. The playoffs are scheduled to start June 8.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0, plus-9 T1. Chaos Esports Club, 1-0, minus-4

T3. Team Liquid, 0-1, plus-4 T3. MIBR, 0-1, minus-9

Group B T1. 100 Thieves, 0-0, even

T1. Cloud0, 0-0, even T1. Evil Geniuses, 0-0, even

T1. Gen.G Esports, 0-0, even --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE -'Happily ever after' eludes Taiwan, a year after Asia's first gay marriages

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last year, university professor Lois was among thousands of gay people who cheered and waved rainbow flags...

Michigan flooding displaces thousands, encroaches on chemical plant

Rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland on Wednesday, displacing thousands of residents and spreading into a Dow Chemical Co plant in the riverfront city. By late morning, flo...

Tokyo's top prosecutor set to resign, media say, in blow to Japan PM Abe

Tokyos top prosecutor was set to resign after a report that he gambled illegally during Japans coronavirus state of emergency, media said on Thursday, in a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose support has been hit over his handling of t...

Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

Mastercard Inc will not ask employees to return to its worldwide corporate offices until they are comfortable that the sometimes fatal coronavirus is under control with vaccines or other measures, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020