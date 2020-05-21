Pak summons Indian diplomat for third time this week over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission on Thursday, the third time this week, to protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control. The Foreign Office claimed that the “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing"by the Indian forces on Wednesday in Chirikot Sector resulted in serious injuries to a 45-year-old villager. However, a spokesperson of the Indian Army on Wednesday said that Pakistani troops opened fire and heavily shelled forward areas along the LoC in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian forces.

It was the fifth consecutive day of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. This was the second consecutive day and third time in a week that the Indian diplomat was summoned by Pakistan. The Foreign Office had summoned the Indian diplomat on Monday and Wednesday.