IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights to bring back Indians stranded in Middle East
Air carrier IndiGo will operate 97 repatriation flights to bring stranded Indians from the Middle East, the airline said on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 00:35 IST
Air carrier IndiGo will operate 97 repatriation flights to bring stranded Indians from the Middle East, the airline said on Thursday. The flights will operate between Kerala and Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait and Muscat, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo has been granted nearly half of the total 180 repatriation flights allotted to private airlines.
Till now, Air India and Air India Express were only carrying out evacuation operations to bring stranded Indians under Vande Bharat Mission. IndiGo said the 97 repatriation flights will include 36 flights from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 28 from Doha, 23 from Kuwait, and 10 from Muscat, to Kerala.
"We had expressed eagerness to support the Indian government's repatriation efforts from the Middle-East. We are grateful for the approval to operate flights to four countries to bring back our fellow citizens, who are either stranded due to suspension of operations or have registered to fly back owing to the economic landscape," the statement quoted IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta as saying. "These special flights offer an opportunity to leverage our network strength in the Middle-East to support the nation at this crucial time. IndiGo will continue to contribute and adapt its business to the needs of the hour," he added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- Middle East
- Air India
- Ronojoy Dutta
- Doha
- Kuwait
- Kerala
- Muscat
- Saudi Arabia
- Air India Express
- Indian
ALSO READ
Kerala Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse protesting migrant workers in Ernakulam
First two flights take off from Kerala to repatriate stranded Indians in UAE
Over one lakh rooms are ready for quarantining expats, Kerala govt informs HC
Vande Bharat Mission: 2 AI flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai carrying 354 Indian nationals set to arrive in Kerala
Kerala launches interactive health portal on COVID-19