Complexity, BIG win openers in DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 02:27 IST
Complexity Gaming and BIG put their best foot forward on Friday to begin Group B play at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event. Complexity Gaming swept mousesports after posting a 16-9 win on Inferno and 16-8 victory on Dust II. Kristian "k0nfig" Wienecke had 40 kills and a plus-14 differential to pace Complexity Gaming.

BIG knocked off MAD Lions to advance. BIG overcame a 16-11 setback on Mirage by recording a 16-7 triumph on Nuke and 16-13 win on Vertigo. Florian "syrsoN" Rische had 69 kills and a plus-25 differential for BIG. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams on June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Group A round-robin play concluded Thursday, followed by Group B (Friday through Sunday), then Group C (May 25-27) and Group D (May 28-30). Group winners proceed to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams drop to the lower bracket. The playoffs are June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will carry a 1-0 advantage into the match). The champion receives $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

Group B will continue with two matches on Saturday: mousesports vs. BIG

MAD Lions vs. Complexity Gaming DreamHack Masters Spring Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A 1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +14

2. Astralis, 2-1, +13 3. Heroic, 1-2, +12

4. North, 1-2, -39 Group B

1. Complexity Gaming, 1-0, +15 1. BIG, 1-0, +7

3. MAD Lions, 0-1, -7 3. mousesports, 0-1, -15

Group C FaZe Clan, Fnatic, GODSENT, Team Spirit

Group D ENCE, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality

--Field Level Media

