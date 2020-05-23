Left Menu
Nepal's coronavirus cases climb to 584

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:22 IST
Nepal's coronavirus cases climb to 584
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 36 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nepal, taking the number of coronavirus infected patients in the country to 584, the health ministry said on Saturday. Twenty seven people aged between 16 and 50 years tested positive from Banke district, while four men aged between 20 and 27 years were infected from Baitadi district on Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed.

Similarly, one man aged 33 from Jhapa, another 19-year-old man from Bardia, two men and a woman from Surkhet have tested COVID-19 positive, the ministry said in a statement. So far, 70 people have been successfully cured from the disease. Three people, two men and a woman, have died from the disease.

A total of 45,959 people have been tested for the coronavirus across the country. In Nepal, the most vulnerable age group for the coronavirus infection is between 21 and 40 years which accounts for 37 per cent of the infected people.

Twenty four per cent of the infected people are aged between 31 and 40 years, whereas 20 per cent of the infected are between the age group of 11 and 20 years. People aged above 40 years and below 11 years are less vulnerable to the coronavirus. Only 16 per cent of those infected are above 40 years, whereas only 3 per cent of those infected are below the age of 11 years. Males are more vulnerable and account for 86.5 per cent of those infected, whereas only 13.5 per cent of those infected are females, according to a graphic data released by the ministry.

