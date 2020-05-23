Police constable killed in honour killing incident in Pakistan's KPK

Police constable killed in honour killing incident in Pakistan's KPKPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:04 IST
A police constable was shot dead and a 16-year-old girl was left grievously hurt in a suspected honour killing incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said. Shafi Muhammad indiscriminately shot at his sister's lover after he found them in a 'compromising position' at their home in Cherat Palosai Payan in Nowshera district, officials said.
Muhammad is currently on the run. His 16-year-old sister (name withheld) is in critical condition at the hospital after receiving eight bullet injuries during the firing. The police have recorded the girl's statement and investigation is underway.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shafi Muhammad
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Pakistan
- Nowshera