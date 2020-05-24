Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2020 02:30 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

African music legend Mory Kante dies aged 70 in Guinea

Musician Mory Kante, who helped win African music a global following, has died in the capital of his homeland Guinea at the age of 70, his agent said on Friday. Kante's long-running career saw him progress from regional acclaim as a player of the traditional West African kora instrument to international stardom in the 1980s with his chart-topping hit 'Yeke Yeke'.

Reuters People News Summary

