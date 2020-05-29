China says Canada is an accomplice of U.S. in Huawei case

China says Canada is an accomplice of U.S. in Huawei caseReuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:26 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Friday that Canada is an accomplice to the U.S. government's efforts to bring down Chinese tech giant Huawei and said Canada should immediately release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
Meng has been under house arrest in Canada and trying to avoid extradition to the United States.
