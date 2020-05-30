Top Esports, FunPlus Phoenix reach Mid-Season Cup final

FunPlus Phoenix and Top Esports will battle for the $240,000 grand prize Sunday in the League of Legends Mid-Season Cup final. The two representatives from China's League of Legends Pro League will meet in a best-of-five match, with the loser taking home $120,000.

FunPlus Phoenix erased some old demons with a 3-1 semifinal win against top seed JD Gaming, while Top Esports swept Gen.G 3-0 in the other semifinal Saturday. "FPX only lost 3 BO5 in our team history, all to JDG. Today we finally rewrote it to open a new chapter," FunPlus Phoenix tweeted. "You gotta conquer the monster in your head and then you'll fly; Fly, phoenix, fly!"

"We proved ourselves today on the international stage and made it to the #MSC finals!" Top Esports posted on Twitter. JD Gaming and Gen.G, the lone semifinalist from League of Legends Champions Korea, earned $60,000 apiece for finishing third-fourth.

The Mid-Season Cup is part of the 2020 Mid-Season Streamathon. That event is replacing the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It features the top four finishers from both China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) and League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK). The LCK teams competed from LoL Park in Seoul, with the LPL teams at Shanghai LPL Arena.

The Mid-Season Cup prize pool: 1. TBD, $240,000

2. TBD, $120,000 3-4. JD Gaming, Gen.G, $60,000

5-6. DAMWON Gaming, DragonX, $40,000 7-8. T1, Invictus Gaming, $20,000

Group A Mid-Season Cup final standings: 1. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1

2. Top Esports, 2-1 3. DAMWON Gaming, 1-2

4. T1, 1-2 Group B Mid-Season Cup final standings:

1. Gen.G, 2-1 2. JD Gaming, 2-1

3. DragonX, 2-1 4. Invictus Gaming, 0-3

--Field Level Media