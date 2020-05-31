Left Menu
George Floyd's death a 'grave tragedy', says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that the death of African-American man George Floyd was a "grave tragedy", even as protests continue to rage across the United States.

US President Donald Trump addressing a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that the death of African-American man George Floyd was a "grave tragedy", even as protests continue to rage across the United States. "The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger and grief," Trump said at a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center here.

He said that his administration will always stand against violence, mayhem and disorder. "We will stand with the family of George Floyd, with the peaceful protestors, and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety and security," Trump added.

The US President further said that his administration supports the right of peaceful protestors. The US government has opened a civil rights investigation into the death of Floyd and has asked the Attorney General and the Justice Department to expedite it.

Earlier, Trump said that 80 per cent of protestors who ravaged the city of Minneapolis last night, protesting against the death of Floyd, came from other states. "80 per cent of the rioters in Minneapolis last night were from out of state. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality and to provide for their families," Trump tweeted.

He said that if the unrest continues, then the federal government will step in "and do what has to be done". Unrest erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after Floyd died following his arrest by the four officers.

A viral video shows a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter. The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. (ANI)

