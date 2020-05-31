Officials to keep watch as Australia eases rules

COVID-19 restrictions are easing in most of Australia, but authorities say they'll be watching carefully to ensure the country's success in containing the pandemic remains on track. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says the lifting of restrictions is a balancing act between the socio-economic benefit from their removal and the public health risk.

“We're taking a deliberately safe and cautious approach,” Coatsworth said. “Most importantly we're taking the time to gather the data over the coming weeks to determine whether it's safe to move to the next round of lifting restrictions.” Coronavirus cases remain low in Australia by international standards, with 7,180 infections and 103 deaths. The more flexible restrictions, which differ across the states, will mean more movement in public places, including pubs, cafes, and restaurants. But authorities have renewed their call for safe hygiene and social distancing measures to remain.