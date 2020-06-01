Thousands demonstrate against racism in Auckland

Thousands demonstrate against racism in AucklandPTI | Auckland | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:49 IST
Several thousand people marched Monday in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, to protest George Floyd's death and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement
The protesters marched from Aotea Square to the US consulate, where they kneeled. They held banners with slogans such as “I can't breathe” and “The Real Virus is Racism.” Hundreds more joined protests and vigils elsewhere in the country, on a day that was a public holiday
The protests were peaceful. Protesters said they were also standing up against police violence and racism in New Zealand.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Auckland
- George Floyd
- Aotea Square
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Ardern turned away from cafe under coronavirus rules
New Zealand limps back to life after quashing coronavirus in 49 days
New Zealand to roll out 'digital diary' app to help people track movements
Consumer NZ lodges complaint against Air New Zealand over refunds
New Zealand's resident population tops 5 mln