China says sticking to climate pledges despite coronavirus outbreak

China says sticking to climate pledges despite coronavirus outbreakReuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-06-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 09:27 IST
China will fully implement its commitment to nationally determined contributions (NDCs) on climate change despite the coronavirus outbreak, the country's environment ministry said on Tuesday.
China will submit on schedule a progress report on its NDC under the Paris climate agreement, which included peaking carbon dioxide emissions by around 2030, Liu Youbin, spokesman for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said at a monthly press conference in Beijing.
