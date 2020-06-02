Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak-based terror outfits JeM, LeT trafficking fighters into Afghanistan: UN report

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:37 IST
Pak-based terror outfits JeM, LeT trafficking fighters into Afghanistan: UN report
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are engaged in trafficking fighters into Afghanistan who trains and specializes in improvised explosive devices, threatening to derail the peace process in the war-torn country, according to a UN report. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have masterminded several terror attacks against India, including the 2008 Mumbai attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack. The 25th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals and entities, submitted to the Security Council, said Afghan officials have noted that there were several groups that, based on their operational activities and permanent presence in Afghanistan, "posed a security threat". "Those groups were also deemed capable of presenting a future threat to peace and security should the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban reach a ceasefire," it said. The report said among those groups posing a security threat, Afghan officials highlighted Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, JeM and LeT on which the Monitoring Team has written in previous reports. The presence of these groups is centred in the eastern provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Nuristan, where they operate under the umbrella of the Afghan Taliban, it added.

According to Afghan interlocutors, JeM and LeT "facilitate the trafficking of terrorist fighters into Afghanistan, who act as advisers, trainers, and specialists in improvised explosive devices. Both groups are responsible for carrying out targeted assassinations against government officials and others". The report noted that LeT and JeM were stated to have approximately 800 and 200 armed fighters, respectively, co-located with Taliban forces in Mohmand Darah, Dur Baba, and Sherzad Districts of Nangarhar Province. Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan also maintains a presence in Lal Pura District, near the border area of Mohmand Darah, Pakistan. In Kunar Province, LeT retains a further 220 fighters and JeM has a further 30, all of whom are dispersed within Taliban forces. The report said Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan is led by Noor Wali Mehsud and his deputy Qari Amjad, not listed as designated terrorists by the UN. The group is thought to have approximately 500 fighters in Kunar and about 180 in Nangarhar. One member state reported that the total number of Pakistani nationals fighting with terrorist groups in Afghanistan may be as high as 6,000 to 6,500, it noted. The report further said the senior leadership of Al-Qaida remains present in Afghanistan, as well as hundreds of armed operatives, Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent, and groups of foreign terrorist fighters aligned with the Taliban. "Relations between the Taliban, especially the Haqqani Network and Al-Qaida remain close, based on friendship, a history of shared struggle, ideological sympathy, and intermarriage. The Taliban regularly consulted with Al-Qaida during negotiations with the United States and offered guarantees that it would honor their historical ties," the report said.

Al-Qaida has reacted positively to the agreement, with statements from its acolytes celebrating it as a victory for the Taliban's cause and thus for global militancy. "The challenge will be to secure the counter-terrorism gains to which the Taliban have committed, which will require them to suppress any international threat emanating from Al-Qaida in Afghanistan," it said.

The report noted that the presence of Al-Qaida in Afghanistan, particularly in the form of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent, was demonstrated most clearly on September 22 when a joint US-Afghan operation targeted a suspected Taliban and Al-Qaida gathering in the Shabaroz area of Musa Qal'ah District, Helmand Province. It was later confirmed that the leader of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent, Asim Umar, had been killed in the attack, along with several foreign nationals, including the group's deputy, its "courier" to al-Zawahiri and several foreign female members. The report said Umar and his followers were being sheltered by local Taliban forces, some of whom had also been killed in the raid. Earlier, in June, an Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent commander, Abdul Haseeb al-Kashmiri, had reportedly been killed in another United States-led raid, this time in Ghazni Province. The report also takes note that in October 2019, 11 Taliban were released from Bagram Airfield detention facility in exchange for three Indian engineers who had been kidnapped in Afghanistan. Those Taliban included former shadow governors Sheikh Abdul Rahim and Mawlawi Rashid Baluch. Rahim is thought to be an appointment of the Haqqani Network, while Baluch was previously listed by the United States Department of the Treasury, which emphasized his role in "the Taliban and Al-Qaida nexus".

From October 19 to November 15, as many as 853 Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) members surrendered to Afghan Forces. A group of some 350 fighters, including foreign fighters from India, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the Syrian Arab Republic, were believed to have escaped to Kunar Province. Another group of approximately 150 fighters reportedly crossed back into Orakzai, Pakistan. The Monitoring Team was later informed that, by the end of February 2020, a total of 1,442 ISIL-K members (mainly families) had surrendered following the collapse of the group in Nangarhar Province.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sizeable number of Chinese troops moved into eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh

A sizeable number of Chinese troops have moved into areas in eastern Ladakh which China claimed are its territory and India has taken all necessary steps to deal with the situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, referring ...

25 new coronavirus cases found in Jalna district; tally 153

As many as 25 more persons tested positive for coronavirus here in central Maharashtra, taking the tally in Jalna district to 153 on Tuesday, while an 80- year old man succumbed to the contagion at a city hospital, an official said. With th...

Assam govt announces Rs 4 lakh assistance to families of 20 landslide victims

Assam government has instructed the administration to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to families of the 20 people who died in landslides in three districts of the state earlier today. This is an unfortunate incident. Have instruc...

Safety board asks helicopter makers to install 'black boxes'

Federal safety investigators bypassed aviation regulators on Tuesday and urged leading helicopter manufacturers to install so-called black boxes that would help determine the cause of crashes such as the one that killed former NBA star Kobe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020