TYLOO, ViCi cruise at DreamHack Masters Spring - Asia

TYLOO and ViCi Gaming each cruised to a sweep on Tuesday to reach the upper-bracket final at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Asia event. TYLOO handled Beyond Esports before VG dispatched Lucid Dream, both by a 2-0 margin in the best-of-three format. The victors will now face each other on Thursday, with the winner heading straight to Sunday's grand final.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania. The DreamHack Masters Spring - Asia began Tuesday with four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $20,000 prize pool. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which will be best-of-five while giving the upper-bracket winner a one-map advantage. The champion will earn $10,000, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.

On Tuesday, TYLOO jumped on Beyond early, taking an 11-2 lead on Inferno and cruising to win the opening map 16-7. Beyond offered more resistance on Dust II, rallying from a 10-5 deficit to get within 12-10, but TYLOO closed it out 16-13 for the sweep. All five TYLOO players finished with a positive kill-death differential. AWPer ZhengHao "DANK1NG" Lyu was dominant at plus-25, with no others finishing better than plus-8.

VG came out strong on Lucid Dream, taking an 11-4 lead on Mirage. Lucid Dream rallied to get within 12-11, but VG won the final four rounds to take the map 16-11. On the second map, Nuke, Lucid Dream forged a 10-7 edge before VG won the final nine rounds for a 16-10 victory to seal the match. Rifler Yi "JamYoung" Yang (plus-20 K-D differential) and AWPer Andrew "kaze" Khong (plus-16) led the way.

Beyond and Lucid Dream, who both entered the event via closed qualifier, will meet in the lower bracket on Friday. The lower-bracket final will be Saturday. DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - Asia prize pool:

1. $10,000, 185 Pro Tour points 2. $5,000, 85

3. $3,000, 45 4. $2,000, 0