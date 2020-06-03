UK's Johnson 'appalled and sickened' by George Floyd's death

UK's Johnson 'appalled and sickened' by George Floyd's deathReuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:12 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and that his message to President Donald Trump was that racism had no place in society.
"We mourn George Floyd, and I was appalled and sickened to see what happened to him," he said at the daily COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday.
"My message to President Trump, to everybody in the United States, from the UK is that - and it's an opinion I'm sure is shared by the overwhelming majority of people around the world - racism and racist violence has no place in our society."
