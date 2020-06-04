Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madeleine McCann is assumed dead, German prosecutor says

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:55 IST
Madeleine McCann is assumed dead, German prosecutor says

Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is assumed to be dead and an imprisoned German child abuser is the murder suspect, a German prosecutor said on Thursday McCann vanished from her bedroom on May 3 during a family vacation in the Algarve while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.

Her disappearance sparked an international search, with missing posters of the little girl's face papered across the world and celebrity appeals for information that could help track her down and bring her abductors to justice. "We assume that the girl is dead," Braunschweig state prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said. "The public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig is investigating a 43-year-old German national on suspicion of murder."

German police said on Wednesday the suspect, who had lived near Praia da Luz, had made a spontaneous decision to kill McCann during a break-in of the apartment where she was sleeping. They were treating the case as suspected murder. No body has ever been found. But the German statements that the young girl was assumed dead were the most authoritative thus far on her fate. Family and supporters had always held out the hope that she might still be alive somewhere.

McCann's parents said they wanted to find peace but that the German suspect was potentially very significant. "All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice," her parents, Kate and Gerry, said in a statement issued before the German prosecutor spoke.

"We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace." DRUGS AND BURGLARY

Prosecutor Wolters said the suspect is a sex offender with multiple convictions, including for sexual abuse of children. The suspect, who was not publicly named, lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and worked in the catering industry, burgled hotels and holiday flats as well as trading drugs, German police said. He is currently in detention over a different matter.

British and German police appealed for information about the man - who lived in Braunschweig, northern Germany, before moving abroad - and released photographs of vehicles - a Volkswagen camper van and a Jaguar - which he used at the time. British police said the case remains a missing person inquiry.

Police said they wanted to speak to a thus-far unidentified second person who spoke with the German suspect from a Portuguese phone number on May 3, 2007 at the time of McCann's disappearance. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; Additional reporting by Kate Holton and William James in London; Catarina Demony in Praia da Luz, Portugal; editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police ASI suspended for not wearing mask, violating social distancing norms

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police was suspended for not wearing mask and failing to maintain social distancing norms in office, officials said on Thursday. The ASI is posted with the 4th Battalion of Delhi Armed Police DAP. This ...

PM's PS Rajeev Topno moves to World Bank, Brajendra Navnit to WTO

Senior bureaucrat Rajeev Topno, private secretary to the prime minister, has been appointed as senior advisor to the Executive Director ED, World Bank, a personnel ministry order issued on Thursday said. Besides him, Brajendra Navnit who ...

UN voices concern over COVID-19 impact on global immunisations as children miss out on vaccinations

One in five children across the world has received no vaccines at all as the coronavirus crisis halts immunisation campaigns, the UN chief on Thursday said, voicing concern over the widening gaps in the global vaccine delivery and calling f...

Govt cracks whip on Tablighi Jamaat; blacklists 2,550 foreign members, bans entry into India for 10 years Govt cracks whip on Tablighi Jamaat; blacklists 2,550 foreign members, ba'

Eds Updating New Delhi, Jun 4 PTI&#160; Acting tough, the Home Ministry has blacklisted 2,550 Tablighi Jamaat members from nearly 40 countries who were staying in India during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and indulging in mission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020