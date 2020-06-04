Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social distancing not required at Trump Mount Rushmore event

PTI | Siouxfalls | Updated: 05-06-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 23:57 IST
Social distancing not required at Trump Mount Rushmore event
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Organizers have scrapped plans to mandate social distancing during President Donald Trump's appearance at a July 3 Mount Rushmore fireworks display and won't limit the crowd due to coronavirus concerns, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said on Thursday. The Republican governor said the National Park Service is dolling out 7,500 tickets via lottery for the event, which marks the first time in a decade that fireworks will be set off at the memorial in recognition of Independence Day.

"There will be no better place to celebrate our independence," Noem said. "We are excited that President Trump will be joining us for this event." Event organizers did not reduce the number of tickets due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Noem said she isn't concerned an influx of tourists would heighten the risk. Coronavirus infections are on a downward trend in the state and hospitals are prepared to handle more infections if needed, she said. People who don't get tickets to the event will be able to gather outside the monument grounds to watch the fireworks, Noem said.

Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen said there will be fewer tickets offered than in previous years, but that was already in the works to help with crowd control. The state is actively marketing itself as a summer tourism destination, but Hagen said he expects more people are interested in road trips rather than flying. South Dakota is focused on markets within driving distance, he said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Sherlock Season 5 is unquestionably a much-awaited television series and fans are ardently looking forward to BBC for the confirmation. The previous season achieved highly positive responses and success related to it paved the way for the m...

Republican-led U.S. Senate confirms divisive Trump broadcasting nominee Pack

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved President Donald Trumps nominee to lead government broadcasting on Thursday, confirming conservative filmmaker Michael Pack despite an investigation into whether he misused funds from a nonprofit organizati...

WRAPUP 5-Mourners remember George Floyd at service

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice...

White defendant in shooting death of Georgia black man used racial slur, investigator says

One of the white men charged in the Georgia killing of Ahmaud Arbery used a racial slur after shooting the unarmed black man, an investigator for the prosecution said in court on Thursday, an explosive new allegation in one of the cases roi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020