UK says on Brexit: progress remains limited and talks need to speed up

UK says on Brexit: progress remains limited and talks need to speed upReuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:54 IST
Britain's chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday that progress was limited at talks with the European Union on a free trade deal though the tone had been positive.
"Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone," David Frost said. "Negotiations will continue and we remain committed to a successful outcome."
"We are close to reaching the limits of what we can achieve through the format of remote formal," Frost said. "If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work."
- READ MORE ON:
- Brexit
- Britain
- David Frost
- European Union
ALSO READ
No deal Brexit back as a risk for Irish economy - finance minister
NEWSMAKER-Britain's Brexit mastermind fights for job over claims of lockdown hubris
FACTBOX-Dominic Cummings: UK PM Johnson's cardinal of Brexit
Sterling stuck below $1.23 after news of Brexit impasse
Cummings and his 'Brexit friends' leave when they should stay, quips EU's Tusk