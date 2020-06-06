Left Menu
Avant Gaming reach DreamHack Masters - Oceania grand final

06-06-2020
Avant rallied to defeat ORDER 2-1 in a tight lower-bracket final Saturday, falling 16-13 on Train before posting a 16-10 win on Inferno and a come-from-behind 16-13 victory on Nuke. Image Credit: ANI

Avant Gaming advanced to face Renegades in Sunday's grand final of the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 -- Oceania event. Avant rallied to defeat ORDER 2-1 in a tight lower-bracket final Saturday, falling 16-13 on Train before posting a 16-10 win on Inferno and a come-from-behind 16-13 victory on Nuke.

Avant overcame a 13-9 deficit on the deciding map, closing it out with seven straight wins. Renegades will enter Sunday's best-of-five final with a 1-0 map advantage as the winner of the upper bracket. The champion earns $10,000 and the runner-up takes home $5,000.

Euan "sterling" Moore led Avant with 77 kills and a plus-28 differential, with Jared "HaZR" O'Bree adding 60 kills and a plus-11 advantage. Alistair "aliStair" Johnston paced ORDER with 66 kills and a plus-11 differential.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania. The DreamHack Masters' Spring -- Oceania began Wednesday with four teams in a double-elimination playoff bracket, vying for a $20,000 prize pool.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 -- Oceania prize pool: 1. $10,000, 185 tournament circuit points

2. $5,000, 85 3. $3,000, 45 -- ORDER

4. $2,000, 0 -- Chief Esports Club --Field Level Media

