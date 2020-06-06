Victory Five, Royal Never Give Up win LPL Summer Split openers

Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five posted 2-0 sweeps Saturday on the second day of competition in China's League of Legends Pro League 2020 Summer Split. RNG defeated Oh My God and Victory Five took down Dominus Esports.

The opening week concludes with two matches Sunday, with Team WE (1-0) facing Suning (1-0) and Vici Gaming opening play against Bilibili Gaming. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round-robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with the dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The Summer Split prize pool has yet to be posted, but JD Gaming earned 2 million yen (around $18,000) for winning the Spring Split playoffs, and Top Esports got 1 million yen (around $9,000) as runner-up.

The LPL is the first of the major League of Legends circuits to open its Summer Split. The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) and the North American-based League Championship Series (LCS) will begin June 12, and League Champions Korea (LCK) will start June 17. League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Summer Split standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game differential:

T1. Royal Never Give Up, 1-0, +2 T1. Suning, 1-0, +2

T1. Victory Five, 1-0, +2 4. Team WE, +1

T5. Bilibili Gaming, 0-0, 0 T5. eStar, 0-0, 0

T5. FunPlus Phoenix, 0-0, 0 T5. Invictus Gaming, 0-0, 0

T5. JD Gaming, 0-0, 0 T5. LGD Gaming, 0-0, 0

T5. Rogue Warriors, 0-0, 0 T5. Top Esports, 0-0, 0

T5. Vici Gaming, 0-0, 0 14. EDward Gaming, 0-1, -1

T15. Dominus Esports, 0-1, -2 T15. LNG Esports, 0-1, -2

T15. Oh My God, 0-1, -2 --Field Level Media