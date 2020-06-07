Left Menu
Suning move to 2-0 in LPL Summer Split

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:02 IST
Suning won again on Sunday in China's League of Legends Pro League 2020 Summer Split, making them the first team to reach two wins in the competition. Suning beat Team WE 2-1, with ViCi Gaming sweeping Bilibili Gaming in their opening match.

Week 2 of the competition begins Monday, with Oh My God playing Victory Five and LGD meeting eStar. The latter two teams will be making their debut in the tournament. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with the dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The Summer Split prize pool has yet to be posted, but JD Gaming earned about $18,000 for winning the Spring Split playoffs, and Top Esports took home approximately $9,000 as runner-up.

The LPL is the first of the major League of Legends circuits to open its Summer Split. The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) and the North American-based League Championship Series (LCS) will begin June 12, and League Champions Korea (LCK) will start June 17. League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Summer Split standings, through Sunday, with win-loss records and game differential:

1. Suning, 2-0, +3 T2. Royal Never Give Up, 1-0, +2

T2. Vici Gaming, 2-0, +2 T2. Victory Five, 1-0, +2

5. Team WE, 3-3, 0 T6. eStar, 0-0, 0

T6. FunPlus Phoenix, 0-0, 0 T6. Invictus Gaming, 0-0, 0

T6. JD Gaming, 0-0, 0 T6. LGD Gaming, 0-0, 0

T6. Rogue Warriors, 0-0, 0 T6. Top Esports, 0-0, 0

13. EDward Gaming, 0-1, -1 T14. Bilibili Gaming, 0-1, -2

T14. Dominus Esports, 0-1, -2 T14. LNG Esports, 0-1, -2

T14. Oh My God, 0-1, -2

