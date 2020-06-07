Thousands protest Floyd death in Spain

Several thousand people have gathered in Spain's main cities to show their support for the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States and to denounce racial discrimination in Europe. A few thousand protesters gathered around the U.S. embassy in Madrid on Sunday. Many carried homemade signs reading "Black Lives Matter," "Human rights for all" and "Silence is pro-racist." Protesters chanted "Police murderers!" and "No justice, no peace!" Police were present but the atmosphere remained peaceful.

Social distancing was difficult, however, everyone wore a mask. Thimbo Samb, a spokesman for the group that organized the protest, says the demonstration was to protest the death of George Floyd but also to call attention to racism in Spain and elsewhere in Europe.

Thousands also filled a central square in Barcelona and there were other protests called for in smaller cities.