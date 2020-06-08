Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh arrests at least 19 suspected people smugglers

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:38 IST
Bangladesh arrests at least 19 suspected people smugglers

Authorities in Bangladesh have arrested at least 19 suspected people smugglers following the killings last month of 26 Bangladeshis in Libya who were trying to reach Europe illegally, police said Monday. Detectives have arrested six people since Sunday in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, in connection with the migrant workers who were killed or injured in Libya, raising the total number of detained suspects to 19, said Abdul Baten, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

A series of arrests have been made in Dhaka and elsewhere in recent weeks, with Bangladesh's police chief saying the people smugglers will not be spared. In last month's attack in Libya, the family of a slain Libyan human trafficker attacked a group of migrants in a town that recently had changed hands amid the fighting over the country's capital, killing 26 Bangladeshis and four African migrants.

The Libyan government has said 11 other Bangladeshis were wounded in the May 28 attack. The UN migration agency said the migrants were shot and killed in a smuggling warehouse in the desert town of Mizdah, where a group of migrants were being held. Baten said the crackdown on the rogue recruiters of migrant workers and human smugglers continued after two separate cases were filed by the victims' families following the killings.

He said it appeared that the victims of the attack had been trafficked to Libya via India, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. He also said the victims were detained in various camps in the North African nation and subjected to physical and mental torture.

The traffickers made video and audio recordings of the victims and sent them to their families in Bangladesh to extract money, Baten said. Bangladesh's inspector general of police, Benazir Ahmed, had earlier said that “the way our people were brutally killed is unacceptable.” “No one will be spared who has deceived our citizens … took them overseas and are responsible for these miserable deaths,” he said.

Migrants fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East typically pass through Libya on their way to Europe, departing Tripoli's rocky coast in inflatable dinghies. The Libyan coast guard, trained by the European Union to keep migrants from reaching European shores, intercepts boats at sea and returns them to Libya, where many migrants land in detention centers rife with torture and abuse.

Sending workers abroad is crucial for Bangladesh's economy. Some 10 million Bangladeshis working overseas send home about USD 20 billion per year. Saudi Arabia has long been the largest source of remittances, followed by the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Libya, Iraq, Singapore, Malaysia, the United States and Britain.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Denmark wants 5G suppliers from closely allied countries, says defence minister

Denmark wants to be able to exclude 5G technology suppliers from providing critical infrastructure in Denmark if they are not from countries considered security allies, technology media ITWatch reported on Monday.In order to protect Denmark...

George Floyd protests in France give bereaved family new hope for justice

Since the wave of protests triggered by the brutal killing of George Floyd reached France, protesters have been chanting another name too Adama Traore. They died in exactly the same way, said his sister Assa Traore. Adama carried the weight...

All Class 10 students will be promoted to next class without exams: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that all the Class 10 students will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. He said it would not be possible to conduct Class 10 examinations due to the spread of c...

Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district: Police.

Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020