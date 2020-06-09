Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrest of military pilot sparks protests in Djibouti -lawyer, social media

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:26 IST
Arrest of military pilot sparks protests in Djibouti -lawyer, social media
Image Credit: Freepik

The tiny Horn of Africa nation Djibouti has witnessed days of anti-government protests after a detained air force pilot said in a video clip he had been tortured, his lawyer said on Monday.

The government did not respond to a request for comment but Djibouti's ambassador to neighbouring Ethiopia told Reuters the pilot, Fouad Youssuf Ali, had been arrested for treason. The envoy denied that Fouad had been tortured. "Many spontaneous protests in support of Fouad's unlawful detention and mistreatment have taken place in Djibouti," said the lawyer, Zakaria Ali, adding that some 200 people including members of the pilot's family had been arrested in recent days.

"I visited him on May 13 and saw severe signs of torture on his legs," Ali added. Grainy footage posted on social media sites appeared to show people protesting in the streets of Djibouti.

According to social media, the protests started last week after a video clip began circulating online showing the pilot being held in what appeared to be a toilet of a jail. Asked about the case, Djibouti's ambassador to Ethiopia, Mohamed Idriss Farah, said the pilot had been arrested on April 9 in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where he had escaped after attempting to steal and fly a plane to Eritrea.

"He was extradited to Djibouti the following day on charges of treason, as he incited people to rebellion in a video he took in the plane," Farah said. "Claims that the pilot has been tortured while in detention are false," he added. "Those protests were sparked by social media mainly from the diaspora who spread fake news in Djibouti."

Djibouti is home to both Chinese and U.S. naval bases. Its strategic position on the Gulf of Aden means it overlooks the world's busiest shipping lanes for oil cargos, but many of its citizens are impoverished and human rights groups say abuses by the security forces are common. Independent news sites are blocked in Djibouti and journalists often arrested and beaten, global media watchdog Reporters Sans Frontieres says.

On Monday, the group put out a statement saying two independent Djiboutian journalists covering the story of the pilot had been arrested -- Kassim Nouh Abar on June 5 and Mohamed Ibrahim Wais on June 8. Rashid Abdi, a Nairobi-based Horn of Africa political analyst, warned that there was already widespread anger over poverty and corruption.

"We should not underestimate the ability of the government to be very brutal in its response if the unrest continues," he said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Health News Roundup: Brazil reports total of 37,312 coronavirus deaths; CDC reports 1,920,904 coronavirus cases in United States and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Action! Film-makers back to work in New Zealand after coronavirus; K-pop boyband BTS' fans match group donates $1 million and more

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, more epic war with 1 victor, Godzilla looks like a beast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights groups urge UN to investigate U.S. "police violence"

Relatives of victims and activist groups called on Monday for the top United Nations human rights body to launch an investigation into police violence and repression of protests in the United States.The joint letter calling for a special se...

PUBG announces two new tournaments

Following the success of the PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown, PUBG Esports announced the details for two additional PCS tournaments. PUBG Continental Series 1 PCS 1 will run from June 25-July 5. PCS 2 will take place in August, wit...

S.Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The ruling provided at least temporary relief for the vice chairman...

Volkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of the VW brand

Volkswagen replaced Herbert Diess as chief executive of the VW brand on Monday and installed chief operating officer Ralf Brandstaetter to lead cost cutting efforts at the companys largest plants in Germany.The management reshuffle comes af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020