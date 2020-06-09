A look at Democrats' sweeping proposals to overhaul policing

A look at Democrats' sweeping proposals to overhaul policingPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:14 IST
Democrats in Congress are proposing an overhaul of police procedures and accountability after the mass protests over the deaths of black Americans at the hand of law enforcement. The Justice in Policing Act is among the most ambitious law enforcement reforms from Congress in years and confronts several aspects of policing that have come under strong criticism, especially as more and more police violence is captured on cellphone video and shared across the nation and the world.
The package limits legal protections for police, creates a national database of excessive-force incidents and bans police chokeholds, among other changes that, The changes, if enacted, would have massive implications on policing in the U.S. It's not clear whether the legislation will pass, especially in an election year and amid calls to "defund the police" and growing protests. President Donald Trump has tried to set himself up as a "law and order" leader and has criticized the package, claiming Democrats have "gone CRAZY."
