PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 10

Morgan Stanley chief says worst is 'behind us' for U.S. economy https://on.ft.com/3dJWnsJ Vodafone warns Huawei rip-out would cost UK 5G lead https://on.ft.com/3cQdBmZCar scrappage scheme to boost sales 'unlikely', say ministers https://on.ft.com/2XNPO2M

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said on Tuesday that the most devastating effects of the coronavirus outbreak had passed for the U.S. economy and labour market. Vodafone Group Plc, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, has warned that Britain's desire to lead the world in 5G technology will face a big blow if it decides to remove China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from the country's telecoms infrastructure.

Ministers have warned the British motor industry of there being no guarantee of the inclusion of a "scrappage scheme" to boost car sales as part of a post-lockdown stimulus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

