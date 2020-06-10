Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea to charge defector groups over North leaflets

Yoh claimed that the two groups to be charged, led by North Korean defector Park Sang-hak and his brother Park Jung-oh, violated a law governing inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation by sending unauthorized materials to the North.Park Sang-hak's Fighters for a Free North Korea has launched balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets for years.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:39 IST
South Korea to charge defector groups over North leaflets
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

South Korea's government said Wednesday that it will press charges against two activist groups that have been floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets and bottles filled with rice to North Korea for allegedly breaking the law by sending unauthorized materials to the rival nation. The announcement by Seoul's Unification Ministry came a day after North Korea announced it was cutting off all communication channels with South Korea over its inability to prevent North Korean defectors and other activists from flying the leaflets across the border.

Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesman, told reporters the two organizations to be charged had "created tensions between the South and North and brought danger to the lives and safety of (South Korean) residents in border areas." Seoul's pursuit of legal action against the groups is likely to trigger a debate over freedom of expression and whether President Moon Jae-in's liberal government is sacrificing democratic principles to keep alive his ambitions for inter-Korean engagement. For years, activists have floated huge balloons into North Korea carrying leaflets criticizing leader Kim Jong Un over his nuclear ambitions and dismal human rights record. The leafleting has sometimes triggered a furious response from North Korea, which bristles at any attempt to undermine its leadership.

In 2014, soldiers exchanged fire after South Korean activists released propaganda balloons across the Demilitarized Zone, but no casualties were reported. You claimed that the two groups to be charged, led by North Korean defector Park Sang-Hak and his brother Park Jung-oh, violated a law governing inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation by sending unauthorized materials to the North.

Park Sang-hak's Fighters for a Free North Korea has launched balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets for years. Park Jung-oh leads the group Keun Saem, which on Monday unsuccessfully tried to float rice-filled bottles into North Korea from a border town before being blocked by South Korean police. Neither group answered repeated calls for comment Wednesday.

The ministry didn't say whether it was planning to take similar legal action against another group led by Lee Min-bok, also a North Korean defector who has been flying leaflets into the North for years. Experts say North Korea's move to cut off communication channels was likely more than just about leafleting as it comes after months of frustration over Seoul's unwillingness to defy U.S.-led sanctions and resume inter-Korean economic projects that would breathe life into the North's broken economy.

North Korea has suspended virtually all cooperation with South Korea in recent months amid a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations with Washington.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan registers over 22,000 Covid-19 cases

The Afghan health ministry on Wednesday reported 684 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,128 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tolo News reported. Kabul was on the top of the list with 393 new cases, followed by Herat with 96.Other p...

Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

Lebanons battered pound currency has slid to fresh lows against the U.S. dollar despite a new pricing system Beirut hopes can rein in soaring food prices as it negotiates a deal with the International Monetary Fund to climb out of crisis. T...

S.Korea acts to stop defectors sending aid, messages to North Korea

A day after North Korea suspended communication hotlines with South Korea over defectors who send propaganda and contraband into the North, South Korea said it would take legal action against two organisations that conduct such operations.N...

Centre undertakes skill mapping to help workers get work opportunities closer to homes

The central government is undertaking a comprehensive skill mapping exercise of labourers in conjunction with states as part of efforts to provide them work opportunities closer to their homes, officials said.&#160; The Ministry of Skill D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020