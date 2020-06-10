Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO chief says on Huawei: UK review of 5G security is important

The head of the NATO military alliance said on Wednesday that the West could not ignore the rise of China and so it was important that Britain had a review of the role of Huawei in its 5G network to ensure its security.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said China was coming closer to the West in various ways - in the Arctic, in cyberspace and in critical infrastructure, including telecommunications.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:51 IST
NATO chief says on Huawei: UK review of 5G security is important
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the NATO military alliance said on Wednesday that the West could not ignore the rise of China and so it was important that Britain had a review of the role of Huawei in its 5G network to ensure its security.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said China was coming closer to the West in various ways - in the Arctic, in cyberspace, and in critical infrastructure, including telecommunications. "I trust that the UK government will design their networks in ways that protect the networks and make sure that the UK has secure 5G networks," Stoltenberg told BBC radio.

"Therefore, also I think it is important that there now will be a new review looking at exactly how to make sure that should happen," he said. When asked about Stoltenberg's comments, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswomen Hua Chunying said that China does not pose a threat to any country.

"We hope NATO can continue to hold a correct opinion about us and view our development rationally," she said. As part of a broader reassessment of relations with China, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre is analyzing the impact of recent U.S. sanctions on Britain's decision earlier this year to allow Huawei a role in building its 5G network.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in January granted Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G mobile network, frustrating a global attempt by the United States to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications. Defying Britain's closest ally in favor of China on the eve of Brexit, Johnson ruled that "high-risk vendors" such as Huawei would be allowed into the non-sensitive parts of the 5G network.

But the coronavirus outbreak, disagreements over Hong Kong, and U.S. President Donald Trump's anger over China have prompted Britain to reassess relations with Beijing. "China is coming closer to us, we see that in the Arctic, we see they are heavily investing in critical infrastructure in Europe, and we see of course China also operating in cyberspace," Stoltenberg said.

"So this is not about deploying NATO into the South China Sea, but responding to the fact that China is coming closer to us." The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was created in 1949 by the United States, Canada, France, Britain, and other western European states to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka sets August 5 date for parliamentary polls

Sri Lankas National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya announced on Wednesday that the twice-postponed parliamentary elections will be held on August 5. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six mon...

Ghana's Incas Diagnostics expects approval for COVID-19 antibody test

Ghanas Incas Diagnostics expects the countrys regulator to approve its new COVID-19 antibody test by the end of July, saying its kits could help health authorities ease pandemic restrictions.The company is also working with developers in Ni...

Virus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

The virus crisis has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century -- and the pain is not over yet even if there is no second wave of infections, an international economic report warned Wednesday. Hundreds of millions of people h...

People's Conference hits out at J-K admin over new media policy

The Peoples Conference on Wednesday hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration over its new media policy, terming it the lowest of the low. Earlier this month, the UT administration had approved the media policy-2020 for creating a sus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020