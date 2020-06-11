Left Menu
G2 charge into DreamHack Masters Spring's European final

Sweden's Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin recorded 56 kills and a plus-3 kill-death differential for Fnatic.NiP opened with a 16-5 rout of Vitality on Mirage, and Vitality responded with a 16-3 blowout on Nuke. France's Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut finished with 55 kills and plus-10 kill-death differential for Vitality.

G2 Esports won eight of the final nine rounds to complete a 2-1 series win over BIG on Wednesday and advance to the final of the DreamHack Masters Spring's European event. G2 will oppose the lower-bracket winner for the championship on Sunday.

MAD Lions and Ninjas in Pyjamas stayed alive Wednesday with 2-1 lower-bracket wins over Fnatic and Team Vitality, respectively. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams from this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through Sunday. Each group played a round robin of best-of-three matches. All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the grand final (where G2 will begin with a 1-0 advantage as the upper-bracket winner). The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

G2 downed BIG 16-5 on Nuke before BIG captured Dust II 16-6. G2 led just 7-6 on the decisive third map, Mirage, before pulling away for the 16-7 victory. Serbia's Nemanja "nexa" Isakovic was the key man for G2, logging 64 kills and a plus-26 kill-death differential. Germany's Johannes "tabseN" Wodarz and Florian "syrsoN" Rische each had 40 kills for BIG.

MAD Lions jumped ahead of Fnatic with a 16-7 victory on Nuke, but Fnatic extended the series with a 16-5 decision on Train. MAD Lions closed out the match with a 16-10 win on Mirage. Denmark's Frederik "acoR" Gyldstrand paced MAD Lions with 69 kills and a plus-28 kill-death differential. Sweden's Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin recorded 56 kills and a plus-3 kill-death differential for Fnatic.

NiP opened with a 16-5 rout of Vitality on Mirage, and Vitality responded with a 16-3 blowout on Nuke. NiP sealed advancement with a 16-11 triumph on Inferno. Sweden's Simon "twist" Eliasson led NiP with 51 kills and a plus-14 kill-death differential. France's Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut finished with 55 kills and plus-10 kill-death differential for Vitality.

DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe prize pool, with dollar earnings and 400 Pro Tour points 1. $54,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 265 points 3. $20,000, 190 points

4. $16,000, 130 points 5-6. $10,000, 85 points

7-8. $5,000, 65 points -- Fnatic, Team Vitality 9-12. $3,000, 45 points -- Complexity Gaming, Team Spirit, Heroic, Astralis

13-16. no prize money, no points -- North, mousesports, GODSENT, ENCE --Field Level Media

