Trump approves economic sanctions, travel restrictions against ICC workers investigating war crimes in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Thursday approved economic sanctions and travel restrictions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) workers involved in investigating possible war crimes, without US' consent, in Afghanistan. "The ICC's actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was quoted by CNN as saying.

"The ICC was established to provide accountability for war crimes, but in practice, it has been an unaccountable and ineffective international bureaucracy that targets and threatens United States personnel as well as personnel of our allies and partners," McEnany said. The order has authorised the Secretary of the State in consultation with the Treasury Secretary, to block financial assets within US jurisdiction of court personnel who are involved in investigating, harassing or detaining US personnel. The order has also given the Secretary of State power to bar court official and their family members from entering the US.

"We are concerned that adversary nations are manipulating the ICC by encouraging these allegations against United States personnel," McEnany said. "Further, we have strong reason to believe there is corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the International Criminal Court office of the prosecutor, calling into question the integrity of its investigation into American service members," she further said.

On March 6, the ICC had approved investigations into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, including allegations against the US as well as Afghan security forces and Taliban terrorists. (ANI)

