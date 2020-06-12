Nepal security forces open fire on Indians, 1 killed, 2 injured

An Indian national was killed and two others were injured on Friday when Nepal's Armed Police Force personnel opened fire at a group of Indians, who, they claimed, forcibly tried to enter into the Nepalese territory after crossing the southern border during lockdown. Nepal’s Additional Inspector General of Police of the Armed Police Force Narayan Babu Thapa told PTI that the incident occurred when a group of 25-30 Indians, who were trying to enter Nepal from the Indo-Nepal border in Sarlahi district, attacked the Nepalese security personnel at Narayanpur area of Parsa Rural Municipality.

“After they were stopped at the border area by the forward base of the Armed Police Force, who were deployed to enforce the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of others joined them and pelted stones on the security personnel. “They even snatched weapons from one of our security men. After firing 10 rounds of bullets in the air, our personnel had to open fire in self-defence in which one person was killed and two others were injured,” Thapa said.

The Indian nationals, who came from Bihar’s Sitamarhi, were trying to enter Nepal despite the lockdown and even used force against the police personnel, the senior officer said. The incident took place some 75 metres inside the Nepalese territory from the no-man's land, Thapa added.

Following the incident, the Nepalese security personnel held consultation with their counterparts from the Indian side and the situation has now returned to normalcy, the officer said, adding “we are further investigating the matter”..