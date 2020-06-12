Left Menu
Development News Edition

“No-knock” warrants banned in US's Louisville city

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:15 IST
“No-knock” warrants banned in US's Louisville city
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The use of controversial "no-knock" warrants has been banned in Louisville, and the new ordinance named for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot after officers burst into her home. The city's Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform.

Taylor, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home. "I'm just going to say, Breonna, that's all she wanted to do was save lives, so with this law, she will continue to get to do that," Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said after the law was passed.

"She would be so happy." The law bans the use of the warrants by Louisville Metro officers. Police typically use them in drug cases over concern that evidence could be destroyed if they announce their arrival. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also introduced federal legislation Thursday that would ban the use of no-knock warrants nationwide.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Knocked off their perch: protesters target empire builders, Confederate symbols

Once feted as pioneers, some of the architects of Europes empire-building now face a backlash anti-racism protesters are demanding their legacies be revisited and their often imposing statues be torn down and consigned to the trash heap of ...

COVID-19: After SL tour postponement, BCCI calls off Zimbabwe trip

The Indian teams August tour of Zimbabwe was on Friday called off by the BCCI owing to the COVID-19 threat, which hasnt allowed national cricketers to even resume training. The development comes a day after Sri Lanka Cricket announced that ...

Hong Kong, China governments reject UK 'interference' and 'biased' criticism

The Hong Kong government and Chinas foreign ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticising Beijings plans for national security legislation, saying it was biased and intervened in internal affairs. The Bri...

UP records 20 more COVID deaths, biggest single-day spike of 528 cases

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and 528 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, officials said. The death toll in the state now is 365 with the coronavirus tally reaching 12,616.Principal Secretary, Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020