FaZe Clan, BIG vie for finals berth at DreamHack Masters - Europe

BIG swept FaZe in the upper-bracket playoffs on Tuesday. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe prize pool, with dollar earnings and Pro Tour points: 1.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 00:29 IST
FaZe Clan eliminated Natus Vincere with a 2-0 sweep on Friday at the DreamHack Masters Spring European event. FaZe topped Na'Vi 16-11 on both Mirage and Dust II.

Aurimas "Bymas" Pipiras led FaZe with 45 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential, while Helvijs "broky" Saukants had 35 kills and a plus-10 differential. Denis "electronic" Sharipov recorded 44 kills and a plus-5 differential for Na'Vi.

Natus Vincere finished in fourth place and earned $16,000. FaZe Clan will meet BIG in the lower-bracket final on Saturday, with the winner to take on G2 Esports in the grand final on Sunday. BIG swept FaZe in the upper-bracket playoffs on Tuesday.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania. The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket began with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000. Each group played a round robin of best-of-three matches.

All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the grand final (where G2 will begin with a 1-0 advantage as the upper-bracket winner). The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points. DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe prize pool, with dollar earnings and Pro Tour points:

1. $54,000, 400 points 2. $28,000, 265 points

3. $20,000, 190 points 4. $16,000, 130 points -- Natus Vincere

5-6. $10,000, 85 points -- MAD Lions, Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-8. $5,000, 65 points -- Fnatic, Team Vitality

9-12. $3,000, 45 points -- Complexity Gaming, Team Spirit, Heroic, Astralis 13-16. no prize money, no points -- North, mousesports, GODSENT, ENCE

--Field Level Media

