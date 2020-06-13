COVID-19 cases count in Bangladesh rises by 3,471 to 81,523

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has increased by 3,471 to 81,523 in the past 24 hours, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research confirmed on Friday amid relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions. According to the institute's dashboard, a total of 17,250 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 1,095 have died, including 46 in the preceding day.

About 315,000 people remain in self-isolation and 255,00 have already been released from quarantine. Despite the increase in the number of cases in the country, the Bangladeshi authorities did not extend the lockdown regime introduced on March 8. On May 31, the government announced the reopening of offices and the resumption of transport services. At the same time, authorities called on the nation to maintain social distance. (Sputnik/ANI)