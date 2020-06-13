South Korea capital adds more coronavirus cases

South Korea has reported 49 new coronavirus cases. Most of them are in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health authorities have been struggling to slow transmissions linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings, and low-income workers who can't afford to stay home.

The figures released Saturday brought national totals to 12,051 cases and 277 deaths. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 44 of the new cases are in the greater capital area, which is home to half the country's 51 million people.

Agency director Jung Eun-kyeong is urging residents in the capital area to stay home over the weekend, saying there is "high concern" that increased public activity will lead to the widespread circulation of the virus.